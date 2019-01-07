Corsair's Compact One Desktops Now Support Up to 18-Core CPUs, Titan Graphics

Corsair's One desktop was already impressively dense and powerful when it first launched in 2017. But the company today updated its lineup at CES 2019 to include three new models that push performance way up, while lowering temps over the previous model. That’s thanks to what the company says is a three-fold increase in airflow and a completely revamped internal design which moves the PSU to the bottom.

The new models start with the i140, which is built around a Core i7-9700K and an RTX 2080 for an MSRP of $2,999. Stepping up to the i160 gets you a Core i9-9900K and an RTX 2080 Ti , and bumps the price up to $3,599.

Corsair also saw that a large number of people were buying its compact desktops for content creation. So the company is rolling out an i180 Pro content creator model, with a 12-core Core i9-9920X and a 2080 Ti for $4,999. This model also sports a new gunmetal gray chassis.

On the outside, the new One lineup looks mostly the same as previous models, aside from the gray color of the Pro model. But the light pipes that run up the front are RGB, and both the power supply and graphics card fans can now stop completely when loads are light and temperatures are optimal. This of course helps with noise levels.

Corsair says the i180 will ship February 12th, alongside the middle i160 models, while the i140 model starts shipping today.

There also seems to he plenty of room for higher-end models in the future, as Corsair says its revamped One platform can now support 165W CPUs and Titan-level graphics. So we may see even beefier One models later this year, depending on demand.