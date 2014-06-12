Cryorig Reveals Customizable Fans, New Colors

Editor's Note: While Computex took place last week and all of the news announcements are behind us, we're still sorting through hundreds of in-person meetings and demonstrations, picking out just a few more of the most interesting items we saw up close.

Not only did Cryorig announce two new CPU coolers for the mid-range segment during Computex 2014, it also announced a new modular fan and showed off its product lineup in a whole range of new colors.

Let's start with the modular fan. The RIMS series fan is a customizable fan system. Buyers can choose which frame they want, which fan hub, and which blades they want mounted. There will be different variants of 120 mm and 140 mm frames. The fan hubs will differ in bearing types and RPM counts, while the blades will come in a whole number of different shapes. For example, some blades are shaped for higher airflow, while others are built for higher pressure. There might also be different color choices available.

Cryorig also showed off its R1, C1, and new H5 CPU coolers in different colors. The new colors included gold, orange, blue and red. Whether any of these would actually come to the market is far from certain. Cryorig simply had them made for Computex to see how people would like them. Would you like to see different color units hit the market?

Pricing for the RIMS series fans will, of course, vary according to your tastes, although the product is still in an early design phase so we can't even really offer a price range. It will be a while before the fans come to the market.

Oh, and Cryorig also indicated that a couple of years down the road it might start working on PC enclosures and more, although that would strongly depend on how business goes. It would be great to see a case with the typical Cryorig design.

