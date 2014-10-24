Fangbook III HX6 Gaming Notebook Has Intel, Nvidia Inside

On Friday, CyberPower Inc. introduced a new gaming notebook called the Fangbook III HX6. The default configuration includes a fourth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce graphics and a 15.6-inch Full HD LED-backlit screen. The starting price is a not-too-shabby $1095.

The list of base specifications show that the notebook features an Intel Core i7-4700MQ processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M graphics card with 4 GB of GDDR5 VRAM, and 8 GB of DDR3-1600 memory (16 GB maximum). The notebook also provides a 1 TB 7200 RPM SATA 3 hard drive, Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and a full-size keyboard with red backlighting.

It also sports Supreme HD Audio with THX Studio Pro technology backed by a premium stereo speaker system. Other features include gigabit Ethernet, a 2-in-1 SD card reader, an HDMI port, a 2MP webcam, two USB 2.0 ports and three USB 3.0 ports. The Fangbook III HX6 runs a 64-bit edition of Windows 8.1 and runs on a 6-cell Lithium-ion battery.

As a Halloween special, customers can upgrade the CPU to an Intel Core i7-4810MQ (2.80 GHz, 3.80 GHz) for free. Want to pay $874 more? That price will land customers with an Intel Core i7-4940MX Extreme processor (3.10 GHz, 4.00 GHz). The company also offers the Intel Core i7-4910MQ (2.90 GHz, 3.90 GHz) for $330 as an option.

In addition to the CPU, CyberPower allows customers to upgrade the memory (Corsair, G.Skill), add a mSATA SSD drive, and choose their storage option from a plethora of HDDs and SSDs. For instance, the 1 TB Samsung 850 Pro Series SATA 3 SSD will run customers an additional $774, and an overclocked 480 GB Intel 730 Series SSD will cost $540.

This new notebook includes an automatic "kickstand" that props up the rear edge of the notebook, which allows air to flow freely to the intakes mounted on the bottom of the laptop. The Fangbook also sports a black and red color scheme along with red lighting on the lid and around the touchpad. The lighting will enter into a breathing mode when the laptop goes to sleep.

For the price, the new Fangbook seems to be a great deal, especially during the company's Halloween Mega Sale. Customers looking for a new gaming laptop can head here and configure the device based on their budget. Be careful though: the pricetag can reach past $3500.

