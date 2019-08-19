Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to Google Stadia

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Today, Google announced that the Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated game starring the vocal talents of Keanu Reeves, will arrive on the Stadia cloud gaming platform. It will launch at some point in 2020, though there is no confirmation that it will be available on Stadia at the same time as it’s PC and console release, which is scheduled for April 16th, 2020.

Google also confirmed that the game Orcs Must Die 3 will be a Stadia exclusive. The Orcs Must Die franchise gained popularity on both PC and consoles as a free to play tower defense game.

Stadia is expected to launch in November with AAA titles including Mortal Kombat 11, Borderlands 3, Destiny 2 and Doom Eternal, among others.

Google's Stadia Founder's Edition will sell for $129, which you can pre-order now with a Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro and a limited edition night blue controller, as well as three months for a friend. You can still buy games without a subscription on the Stadia Base program. You can see a breakdown on what you get based on your internet speeds here.