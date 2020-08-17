EK D-RGB Vardar Fans Turn to the Light Side

EKWB has always been known for great watercooling components, but up until recent years, it hasn't been particularly competitive when it comes to fans. That all changed with the Vardar spinners, which have slowly been getting updates in colors and lighting. Now, the company is launching the EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB White.

This fan takes the excellent recipe for the 120 mm spinners and makes it, you guessed it, white, and it comes with addressable-RGB lighting compatible with the ecosystems from all major motherboard manufacturers. The lighting comes from the fan hub using 9 LEDs, neatly lighting up the blades.

When it comes to performance, the Vardar EVO spinners don't disappoint either. They have an operable range from 500 through 2200 RPM, letting them run quietly most of the time, but punch up in speed significantly for when you need the cooling -- if you need that much at all. When the PWM signal drops below 20-25%, the fan will automatically stop spinning for ultra-quiet operation.

Now you might wonder, why bother including such a feature? But there's a perfectly good reason: not all motherboards have a zero-RPM feature in their fan control, and those that do still limit some headers, such as the CPU Fan header, to always be on. With watercooling, when a system is idling this is simply unnecessary, so having a fan that handles the zero-RPM mode for you is a handy tool for those scenarios.

At its peak speed of 2200 RPM each fan will produce up to 33.5 dBA of noise, but in practise, you'll hardly ever need to run the fans that fast unless you have very little radiator space in your loop.

And of course -- you don't have to use these fans with EKWB cooling products. They also work as case fans, or as fans on your own CPU cooler or AIO.

Pricing is set at $25.99 with immediate availability.