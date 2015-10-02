EKWB Launches Redesigned Tops For Laing DDC Pump

EK Water Blocks has been on a roll with new products coming out left and right from the company in recent weeks. The company has already announced two products in October, and the month has just started. This time around, EKWB is launching an updated pump design, rather than another water block.

The EK-XTOP DDC 3.2 PWM Elite is a pre-assembled pump enclosure with Laing DDC internal components with PWM control that automatically regulates the speed of the pump based on CPU temperature. The Laing DDC pump is one of the most widely used pumps in PC watercooling, and EKWB said that the new pump top design increases hydraulic performance by as much as 15 percent compared to the standard Laing top.

In addition to increasing the flow rate, EKWB designed the EK-XTOP DDC 3.2 PWN Elite pump enclosure to act as a heatsink for the internal components. The housing is made of ZAMAK, which is an alloy comprised of zinc, aluminum, magnesium and copper, and it surrounds the electronics. EKWB said it included a thermal pad inside to ensure that heat is properly transferred to the enclosure.

The bottom of the pump housing features heatsink fins that aid in rapidly dissipating heat. The company said placing the pump in the path of moving air will significantly improve its effectiveness.

The EK-XTOP DDC 3.2 PWM Elite is available in two pre-assembled versions. A black Acetal version is available for $115.99, and a clear acrylic version with nickel plated heatsink is $118.99. EKWB is also offering the pump tops without the included pump in both acrylic and Acetal for $21.99.

For customers looking for a pump and reservoir all in one solution, EK Water Blocks is also offering the EK-XRES 140 DDC 3.2 PWM Elite, which includes a 140 mm reservoir pre-attached to the pump housing. For more compact spaces, the company also has a 100 mm version, the EK-XRES 100 DDC 3.2 PWM Elite. These pumps are only available with the black Acetal top.

The pre-assembled pumps with integrated reservoir are not yet listed in the EK Webshop, but EKWB said they will be 30 euro more than the pumps without the reservoir, so expect about $35 to $40 USD more when they do go on sale.

