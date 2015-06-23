EKWB Announces Water Block Support For Quadro M6000

Water cooling components aren't new in the world of high-end gaming computers, but it's not all that often that you hear about components being made for professional content creation and scientific research computers. These types of systems usually rely on the air-cooled solutions that come with them.

EKWB thinks there's a market for liquid-cooled Quadro cards and announced that the company's EK-FC Titan X and EK-FC Titan X–Nickel blocks are both 100 percent compatible with the professional-grade Quadro M6000. The compute cards are built on the exact same reference design as the Titan X, with the same 12 GB of GDDR5, allowing for the new Titan X block to be used without modification.

The EK-FC Titan X (copper) water block is available for $114, and the EK-FC Titan X–Nickel (nickel-plated copper) is available for $125, and each should be readily available at various retailers.

