Homestead Update For 'Elder Scrolls Online' Now Live

Elder Scrolls Online players will finally get a place to call home in the latest free update. The Homestead update allows players to purchase and furnish homes to store your precious items or to provide a gathering place for fellow guild members.

The update includes 39 housing variants, and you can choose to buy them with or without furnishings. You can purchase them with the in-game gold or crowns currencies. According to ZeniMax Online Studios, you can add over 2,000 furnishings to your house, and you can also make these items with the new Furnishing Crafting mechanic. The many different homes are split into six tiers that range from a small room at an inn to a spacious manor. The size of your home will dictate how many items, collectibles, and visitors are allowed in the space.

Speaking of visitors, you can set permissions on an individual basis so that you can allow most of your friends to visit your new home, and yet prohibit that one player everyone hates. (There's always one.) You can also give them even more specific permissions within the household--Decorators are allowed to manipulate the furnishings inside your home, for example, while Visitors can merely walk around.

On top of the addition of homes, the update also includes some updates to other game features. This includes a change in vendors and their stocks, improved rewards for quests from towns throughout Cyrodiil, and a new Champion point cap, which is now 600 points.

If you want to find out more about the features of the update, as well as known issues and fixes, you can read the full patch notes (for PC and Mac) in the game’s forums. The game also has a major installation coming in the summer, which will let players explore Vvardenfell in the new Morrowind expansion.