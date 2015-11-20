Frontier Developments Releases Specs For 'Elite Dangerous: Horizons' Expansion

Two weeks ago, Frontier Developments CEO David Braben announced that the beta version for Elite Dangerous: Horizons is coming on November 24, with its biggest feature being the ability to land on planets. Obviously this will put more strain on your system compared to just flying around in space, so the team decided to put out an updated list of minimum and recommended specifications for the upcoming expansion.

The newsletter noted that with all of the team's work on optimization and art with the new content, the PC specs for Horizons are slightly higher than the base game requirements.

Elite Dangerous (Base Game) Minimum Recommended CPU Quad-Core CPU (4x2 GHz) Intel Core i7-3770K (3.5 GHz) or AMD FX 4350 (4.2 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 or AMD Radeon HD 4870 (DirectX 11 functionality required) Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 280X (DirectX 11 functionality required) RAM 4 GB 8 GB Storage 7 GB 7 GB Connectivity Broadband Internet Connection Broadband Internet Connection OS Windows 7/8 Windows 7/8

Elite Dangerous: Horizons Minimum Recommended CPU Quad-Core CPU (4x2 GHz) Intel Core i7-3770K (3.5 GHz) or AMD FX 4350 (4.2 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon R7 240 (DirectX 11 functionality required) Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 280X (DirectX 11 functionality required) RAM 6 GB 8 GB Storage 8 GB 8 GB Connectivity Broadband Internet Connection Broadband Internet Connection OS Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

The most notable changes are in the minimum graphics requirements. Elite Dangerous' minimum requirements were an Nvidia GeForce GTX 260 or an AMD Radeon HD 4870. For Horizons, it's slightly upgraded to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 or the AMD Radeon R7 240. Minimum memory requirements were also increased from 4 GB to 6 GB, and you'll need at least 8 GB of storage (previously, it was 7 GB).

Frontier Developments said it will also release recommended specifications for both 4K and VR gameplay, but an exact date wasn't mentioned.

______________________________________________________________________



Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributor at Tom’s Hardware. He writes news on tech and hardware, but mostly focuses on gaming news. As a Chicagoan, he believes that deep dish pizza is real pizza and ketchup should never be on hot dogs. Ever. Also, Portillo’s is amazing.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.