Enermax Heads To Computex With New MaxTytan, Platimax D.F., RevoBron PSU Lines

Enermax made a bunch of new PSU announcements at Computex ranging from a high-end lineup to budget offerings.

The high-end line is called MaxTytan, and it features 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency and Dust Free Rotation (DFR) technology that allows the PSU’s fan to clean itself by rotating in the opposite direction for a brief period. The line is fully modular, and its members feature a semi-passive mode, which means their fans won’t operate until a specific load or ambient temperature is reached.

There are four MaxTytan members with 750W, 800W, 1050W, and 1250W capacities. Besides the high-end features, those units also come with Enermax’s SLEEMAX modular cables, which are of good quality, and, in the cooling section, a top-notch twister-bearing 139mm fan. The two strongest members of the family include a digital circuit that enables real-time power consumption monitoring (wattage meter) through a digital panel. The same MaxTytan units (1050W and 1250W) will be also shipped along with a fan controller called COOLERGENIE. This is a 2-in-1 fan controller, able to control up to four case or system fans, with two modes of operation. One is a semi-passive mode. and the other is a fan-delay mode where the fan is kept in operation. Finally, the 800W and 750W MaxTytan units have a D.F. switch through which you can activate the self-cleaning function anytime during the PSU’s operation. We don’t know how useful this feature actually is, but you might need it if your PSU is constantly operating.

The mass production for this line will start around mid-June and the MSRPs of all models are provided in the table below.

Model MSRP EMT1200EWT (200mm depth) $360 EMT1050EWT (200mm depth) $300 EMT800EWT (180mm depth) $220 EMT750EWT (180mm depth) $210

We see no point in the small Wattage difference between the two lower-capacity models of this line, especially since both units have exactly the same cable/connector configuration. Enermax should provide an 850W model instead of the 800W one or, even better, a 900W unit that could close the gap between the 750W and 1050W models. We should point out, however, that both EMT800EWT and EMT750EWT PSUs come with six PCIe connectors and two EPS ones, along with twelve SATA and four 4-pin Molex connectors, so having the same cable configuration clearly isn’t a downside. Still, the tiny 50W difference seems weird.

The second line in Enermax’s PSU portfolio is the Platimax D.F. which consists of four models with 750W, 850W, 1050W, and 1200W capacities. All are 80 PLUS Platinum certified, fully modular, and utilize the same DFR self-cleaning technology. There is a D.F. switch you can use to manually activate the self-cleaning function, and the fully modular design uses SLEEMAX cables. The impressive thing with this line is the 16cm depth, which is nothing less than amazing for a 1.2 kW PSU. These units are also expected to hit the market in mid-June.

Line Platimax D.F. Models EPF1200EWT, EPF1050EWT, EPF850EWT, EPF750EWT Manufacturer CWT (most likely) Max. DC Output 1200W, 1050W, 850W, 750W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Platinum Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating temperature up to 50C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection Cooling 139 mm Twister-Bearing Fan (160,000 MTBF) Semi-passive operation ✓ Number of EPS Connectors All Platimax D.F. models: 2x Number of PCIe Connectors EPF1200EWT, EPF1050EWT, EPF850EWT: 6x EPF750EWT: 4x Number of SATA Connectors All Platimax D.F. models: 12x Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 160 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 MSRP EPF1200EWT: $250 EPF1050EWT: $230 EPF850EWT: $200 EPF750EWT: $185 Warranty 5 years

All Platimax D.F. models have four +12V rails and can deliver up to 15W on the 5VSB rail. In addition, Enermax said the fan starts to spin around 30% load (of the max-rated-capacity) in the two lower members of the line, while in the other two it begins with 40% load. We do of course expect the ambient temperature to play a role in the fan’s activation, given that under some extreme conditions the load might be low even if the PSU’s internal temperature is high.

Enermax’s budget PSU line is called RevoBron, and it includes three Bronze certified units with capacities ranging from 500W to 700W. All include the DFR technology and are equipped with the COOLERGENIE fan controller. They also utilize a semi-modular cable design and DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails. According to Enermax, only Japanese electrolytic caps are used for increased reliability, and there are two +12V rails. The quality twister-bearing fan is also an asset because its expected lifetime is pretty high.

Line RevoBron Models ERB700, ERB600, ERB500 Manufacturer no info Max. DC Output 700W, 600W, 500W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Bronze Modular ✓ (semi) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating temperature no info Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Current Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Cooling 120 mm Twister-Bearing Fan (160,000 MTBF) Semi-passive operation ✗ Number of EPS Connectors All RevoBron models: 1x Number of PCIe Connectors ERB700, ERB600: 4x ERB500: 2x Number of SATA Connectors ERB700, ERB600: 8x ERB500: 6x Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 MSRP ERB700: $90 ERB600: $80 ERB500: $70 Warranty 3 years

Update, 6/6/17, 9:50am PT: Reworded to be more clear about the Coolergenie fan.