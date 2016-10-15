Eurocom Offers GTX 1070 In Sky MX5 R2 Laptop, Starting At $1,500

Eurocom announced a new version of its 15-inch thin and light gaming laptop, the Sky MX5 R2. The updated notebook features a mobile GTX 1070 graphics module with default configurations starting at just under $1,500 if you can do without an operating system.

The Eurocom Sky MX5 R2 features an Intel Core i7-6700HQ, up to 64GB of memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics module. Two M.2 slots and two 2.5-inch bays can accommodate a plethora of storage options, including up to 512GB M.2 NVMe SSDs, 1TB M.2 SATA SSDs, 2TB SATA SSDs, 2TB HDDs, and 1TB SSHDs.

The MX5 R2 can be equipped with a 1920x1080 IPS display with G-Sync onboard, but it can also be configured with a 4K (3840x2160) PLS G-Sync panel. You can also choose a 4K panel (glossy or matte) without Nvidia’s variable refresh rate technology. The MX5 R2 also sports enterprise level features including a TPM 2.0 module, a Kensington lock, and support for 3G/4G/LTE modules via an M.2 3042 slot.

You can configure your own Sky MX5 R2 now at Eurocom's website, with configurations starting as low as $1,500. That version doesn't come with an operating system preinstalled, though. You won’t find many GTX 1070 laptops priced this low, but you also don’t see too many vendors offering laptops without an operating system, either.