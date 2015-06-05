Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA Lineup Getting New PSUs

Among several new releases from EVGA, which included graphics cards with Nvidia's GTX 980 Ti GPU, the Z10 keyboard with the built-in EVBot, the new TORQ X5 mouse featuring a fingerprint scanner and a gaming case, we also spotted two new EVGA PSUs.

EVGA's SuperNOVA line will be enriched with a Titanium unit with 1 kW capacity and an 850 W PSU with Platinum efficiency. Both of the aforementioned PSUs are made by Super Flower and are based on the company's Leadex platform, which is among the best platforms money can buy. EVGA utilizes a fully modular cabling design and features a semi-passive mode for total silent operation at light loads.

According to EVGA, these two new PSUs will be available in either August or September 2015. Pricing information has not yet been determined.

  • RoxasForTheWin 06 June 2015 13:38
    Finally, evga learned that people like their cables all one color instead of red for the gpu and black for everything else
    Reply
  • damric 06 June 2015 22:17
    Seriously who names these PSUs though?

    - Supernova
    - ARC
    - Hummer
    - Vampire
    - Fatal1ty
    - Lightning

    ^^ Those are things I would not want to happen to my PC.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 07 June 2015 00:18
    That is a good point! :lol:
    Reply
  • Sakkura 07 June 2015 11:56
    You could also hit your system with an AX from Corsair.
    Reply
  • fuzzion 08 June 2015 10:07
    Probably the same guy that calls himself L337 K1LLER
    Reply