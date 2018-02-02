Focus Home Interactive Announces ‘Space Hulk: Tactics’ And ‘Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2’

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Focus Home Interactive has announced Space Hulk: Tactics and Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, two new turn-based tactics games based on the tabletop games of the same name from Games Workshop's Warhammer 40K universe.



The past two years have seen the release of some stellar Games Workshop-licensed titles, including Total War: Warhammer, its sequel, and Dawn of War 3, along with many more. That trend is already looking like it’s going to continue in 2018, because Battlefleet Gothic: Armada creators Focus Home Interactive announced two more Warhammer 40K titles back-to-back.

Space Hulk: Tactics, unlike its co-op FPS counterpart Space Hulk: Deathwing, stays true to its tabletop roots. For those not familiar with Space Hulk, it’s a board game in which players control a squad of super soldiers whose task is to clear a derelict space station of aliens. Space Hulk: Tactics is going to digitize that experience. The game will have two narrative campaigns in which players can choose between the Space Marines or, for the first time in a Space Hulk game, their enemies, the Genestealers. The game is also going to feature online multiplayer, as well as a map creator.

Focus Home’s second new title, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, picks up after its 2016 predecessor. Also a turn-based tactics game, the series has players commanding a fleet of spaceships from the races that are probably better known for fighting it out on the ground in the Warhammer 40K tabletop game. The sequel is going to feature playable fleets from all 12 races in the universe, including Necrons and Tyranids. These won’t just be for multiplayer, however, as the game will have multiple dynamic campaigns, unlike its predecessor, which limited players to the Imperial Navy. For those into Warhammer 40K canon, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is set during the current spot in the universe’s timeline

We have no trailer or gameplay from Space Hulk: Tactics yet, but the game is planned for release in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2is also planned for release in 2018 but on PC only. Focus Home Interactive said that more news will be coming in the next week. Warhammer fans should rejoice, because these aren’t even the only Warhammer games coming out this year. There’s alsoVermintide II, expansions for Total War: Warhammer II, and Inquisitor: Martyr.