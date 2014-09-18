Galaxy and KFA2 Disappear; Meet Galax

You might not be too familiar with the board partner Galaxy, but you've certainly seen its HOF series of graphics cards. In Europe, the company operates under the KFA2 name, and aside from the branding differences, the products are identical. As it turns out, after many years of operating under two different regional brands, the company is now rebranding itself to a single global brand name: Galax. (Because Galaxy + KFA2 = Galax totally makes sense.)

Anyway, the new company that won't be called Galaxy2 will still be building the same graphics cards as before, including the HOF and GC lines of cards. For those unaware, the HOF (Hall of Fame) cards are built with custom PCB designs, more elaborate power delivery circuits, hand-picked GPUs, powerful coolers and are always fully white.

PCB of a GTX 780 'Hall of Fame'

The GC cards are 'Galaxy Clocked,' which is basically branding for cards that come with better factory overclocks than most factory overclocked cards do.

So, what are your thoughts on the new brand name?

