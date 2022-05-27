Gigabyte Aorus C500 Glass Mid-Tower Gaming Case Launched

Gigabyte has launched a new member in the Aorus Glass series of PC cases. Joining the existing Aorus Glass C200, C300, and C700 is the mid-tower Aorus C500 Glass mid-tower gaming case, supporting up to E-ATX motherboards. The new case looks stylish and sleek with its full-sized tempered glass side panel and the pre-installed quartet of aRGB fans.

If you look at all four Aorus Glass PC cases, it is interesting to note that while they all have the full-sized glass side panel in common, the overall styling of each is somewhat different. Readers will probably have already guessed that the new Aorus C500 Glass is the second-largest chassis in the range. Both the Aorus C700 and C500 Glass can handle motherboards up to E-ATX. The other members of the family max out at full ATX motherboard support.

Looking more closely at the new Aorus C500 Glass, one of the big concerns with a glassy PC case is its cooling. However, despite its glassy and glossy looks, the only glass component is the left side panel. Except for the uninterrupted right-side panel, all the other surfaces are meshed, vented or perforated. Gigabyte asserts that the C500 Glass features an "optimized airflow design."

If you like PCs with sizable glass panels and plenty of RGB LED lighting, then the Aorus C500 Glass shouldn't disappoint. Four PWM 120mm fans with RGB lighting come standard. In the images, you can also see the Aorus logo down the front left side also has RGB lighting. All these pre-supplied components can be controlled via a supplied connector hub (with five 5v 3pin ARGB connectors and five PWM connectors) and Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0 software.

Before delving into the case, by way of a specifications table, it is worth mentioning that the top panel is fronted by a decent array of I/O - USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C x1 / USB 3.0 Type-A x2 / Audio In & Out – as well as power and reset button.

Gigabyte Aorus C500 Glass specifications Case Form Factor Mid-Tower supporting Mini ITX / Micro ATX / ATX / E-ATX Materials Steel, Plastic, Glass Dimensions H=548 W=250 D=482 mm, 13.4kg Expansion slots 8 + 3 (Requires PCIE Riser Cable) Drive bays 2x 3.5 or 2.5-inch, 2x 2.5-inch I/O Panel USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C x1 / USB Pre-installed fans Front : 120mm x3 (ARGB & PWM), Rear : 120mm x1 (ARGB & PWM) Fan support Front : 120mm x3 / 140mm x3, Top : 120mm x3 / 140mm x2, Rear : 120mm x1 / 140mm x1 Radiator support Front : Max 420mm, Top : Max 360mm, Rear : 140mm GPU vertical Yes, two kits provided (Default: 73mm total clearance / VGA holder bracket: 160mm total clearance) Max compatibility CPU Height : 190mm, GPU Length : 420mm, PSU Length : 220mm Dust filters Top, Front, Bottom

Some aspects of the case that aren't spelled out in our exterior summary or the specs table above include the provision of a swing door front panel access method. Moreover Gigabyte claims its design features "excellent cable management," options, a drop protection system used for the 4mm tempered glass side panel, and modular drive bays.

Gigabyte hasn't provided us with pricing or availability dates for the Aorus C500 Glass gaming case. However, the Aorus C300 Glass retails for approximately $125, and the C700 Glass costs $375. Therefore, we fear the Aorus C500 Glass will be nearer to its bigger brother's price. If you are looking for a more accessibly priced but excellent new PC case, please check out our regularly updated Best PC Cases of 2022 guide, featuring our 11 favorite currently available models.