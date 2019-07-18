Ubisoft: Porting Games to Google Stadia Isn't That Expensive

(Image credit: Cody Engel/Shutterstock)

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that porting its existing catalog of games to the Google Stadia PC game streaming service has not been costly, at least not yet.

Speaking during an investor Q&A, Guillemot said that “The extra cost to port, to make sure the games work well on Stadia is not that high. Now, we are not speaking about 2.0 types of games that will need more work, and this we will see more in the future action," as reported by Gamasutra.

Guillemot remains bullish on Stadia, despite the potential for additional costs to Ubisoft down the line.

“It's part now of our pipelines, and we have a good relationship with Stadia to make sure it is profitable for us,” he explained.

Ubisoft has gone all in on the Stadia platform, partnering with Google to offer six titles when Stadia launches in November, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Additionally, Ubisoft will release the Uplay+ subscription library on Stadia when the service reaches the PC in 2020. Uplay+ will cost $14.99 a month and offer over 100 games, including Ubisoft’s tent-pole franchises, such as Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs and Far Cry.