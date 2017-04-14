Trending

G.Skill's Blazing Fast DDR4-4333MHz 16GB Memory Kits Are Here

G.Skill announced that it’s expanding its Trident Z line of extreme performance memory kits with the introduction of a new DDR4-4333MHz 16GB memory kit that is capable of hitting DDR4-4500MHz on the Intel Z270 platform. G.Skill claimed that this is the first DDR4-4333MHz memory kit on the market in the 16GB (8GB x 2) configuration, but, at least, Corsair has one as well.

The company provided validation screenshots of the Trident Z at DDR4-4333MHz CL19-19-19-39 timing at 1.40V as well as a stress test at DDR4-4500MHz CL19-19-19-39 timing. Both tests were conducted on a system featuring an Asus ROG Maximus IX Apex motherboard with an Intel Core i5-7600K processor.

As an added bonus, G.Skill also provided a screenshot of its currently under development DDR4-4400 memory being stress tested. The company stated that, although the memory timings in the screenshot are clearly listed as 19-19-19-39 CR2, final specifications are still under development and require some time to be ready for production.

We reached out to G.Skill for information on pricing and availability.

  • IceMyth 14 April 2017 21:47
    Correct me if am wrong, but the latency for Corsair is 19-26-26-46, while for G.Skills is 19-19-19-39 which is better. So I think this what they meant by the 1st in the market.
    Reply
  • salgado18 14 April 2017 21:54
    Now we just need to make it run on a Ryzen platform :)
    Reply
  • dstarr3 15 April 2017 01:14
    I like this growing trend of computer parts with no LEDs on them.
    Reply
  • nzalog 15 April 2017 03:23
    19564479 said:
    I like this growing trend of computer parts with no LEDs on them.

    I had to literally double checked that all the components I bought for my next build didn't have any LED nonsense. I'd hate to accidentally buy that crap and lead manufacturers to thinking LEDs are what people want...
    Reply
  • joz 15 April 2017 04:56
    19564479 said:
    I like this growing trend of computer parts with no LEDs on them.

    Ditto.

    19564777 said:
    19564479 said:
    I like this growing trend of computer parts with no LEDs on them.

    I had to literally double checked that all the components I bought for my next build didn't have any LED nonsense. I'd hate to accidentally buy that crap and lead manufacturers to thinking LEDs are what people want...

    Double, ditto.
    Reply
  • Rookie_MIB 15 April 2017 17:36
    Hmph. I can't even get my Vengeance LPX to run at 3000 on my Ryzen setup. I can't even imagine what my computer would be like at 4000+ mhz.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 15 April 2017 18:19
    19564777 said:
    19564479 said:
    I like this growing trend of computer parts with no LEDs on them.

    I had to literally double checked that all the components I bought for my next build didn't have any LED nonsense. I'd hate to accidentally buy that crap and lead manufacturers to thinking LEDs are what people want...

    yea i had to bite the bullet and get a mobo with some LED lighting on it. thankfully the lightening was only on the side of the motherboard and they let you turn it off in the BIOS

    Reply
  • Jan_26 15 April 2017 20:13
    Ye, I suspect some manufacturers mistake computer with a circus... or a red light area. Took an extra effort to get no-LED components as well. Managed all except mobo POST led thing, but that doesn't make it that bad as it shuts down when the machine gets through POST steps (and in case s... hits the fan, it might help finding out the culprit).
    Reply
  • loki1944 15 April 2017 23:30
    I can't even get DDR4 to run at 2800Mhz without underclocking my CPU, but cool beans for those who can run this at the rated speed.
    Reply
  • boletus 16 April 2017 02:30
    +1 for no LEDs. I would gladly trade all of the LEDs in my system that I will never see for a single mobo screw with an insulated washer. Heck, I'd settle for a hard drive screw.
    Reply