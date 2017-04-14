G.Skill's Blazing Fast DDR4-4333MHz 16GB Memory Kits Are Here

G.Skill announced that it’s expanding its Trident Z line of extreme performance memory kits with the introduction of a new DDR4-4333MHz 16GB memory kit that is capable of hitting DDR4-4500MHz on the Intel Z270 platform. G.Skill claimed that this is the first DDR4-4333MHz memory kit on the market in the 16GB (8GB x 2) configuration, but, at least, Corsair has one as well.

The company provided validation screenshots of the Trident Z at DDR4-4333MHz CL19-19-19-39 timing at 1.40V as well as a stress test at DDR4-4500MHz CL19-19-19-39 timing. Both tests were conducted on a system featuring an Asus ROG Maximus IX Apex motherboard with an Intel Core i5-7600K processor.

As an added bonus, G.Skill also provided a screenshot of its currently under development DDR4-4400 memory being stress tested. The company stated that, although the memory timings in the screenshot are clearly listed as 19-19-19-39 CR2, final specifications are still under development and require some time to be ready for production.

We reached out to G.Skill for information on pricing and availability.