G.Skill Announces 8x 8GB DDR4-4300 C19 Trident Z Royal Kits for Q4

G.Skill has teased its 8x 8GB Trident Z Royal kits that won't be available until at least next month. The announcement was light on details; however, we applied G.Skill's naming convention to screenshots of working modules published by G.Skill to create a specs table, which the vendor confirmed is accurate.

Specs

Model Number Series Capacity Data Rate Timings Expected MSRP (Not Confirmed) F4-4300C19Q2-64GTRG Trident-Z Royal (Gold) 64GB (8x 8GB) DDR4-4300 19-19-19-39 $1,399.99 F4-4300C16Q2-64GTRS Trident-Z Royal (Silver) 64GB (8x 8GB) DDR4-4300 19-19-19-39 $1,379.99 F4-4000C16Q2-64GTRG Trident-Z Royal (Gold) 64GB (8x 8GB) DDR4-4000 16-18-18-38 $1,219.99 F4-4000C16Q2-64GTRS Trident-Z Royal (Silver) 64GB (8x 8GB) DDR4-4000 16-18-18-38 $1,199.99

G.Skill wasn't able to comment on pricing. The prices listed above are based on current data for its Trident Z DDR4-4000 C18, the premium commanded by higher data rates and/or lower latency, the additional premium G.Skill assigns to modules with its Royal heat spreader/RGB/Diffusor package and the $20 price difference between current Gold and Silver modules. Constant changes in DRAM availability could drive the MSRP upward or downward at its actual release.

Photo Credits: G.Skill