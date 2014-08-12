Report: GTX 870 Put Through Its Paces

A member on the Coolaler forums known as soothepain has posted two screenshots that show an unknown graphics card running 3DMark11 benchmarks.

We can see that the graphics card name is noted as D17U-20, but GPU-Z doesn’t recognize it. The same goes for the GPU, which is noted as 13C2. The member writes that this graphics card is the GTX 870, and we’re tempted to believe him. The CUDA core count of the graphics card is shown as 1664 cores, which run at 1051 MHz stock, with a boost clock that goes up to 1178 MHz. The card carries 4 GB of GDDR5 memory, which runs over a 256-bit memory interface at an effective speed of 7012 MHz.

The test scores are 4625 points for the 3DMark11 extreme preset and 11919 points for the performance preset. In comparison, this is right around the same level as the GTX 780 performs. The tests were performed on a system that carried the Intel Core i7-4820K Ivy Bridge-E processor.

Unfortunately, the device ID and the bios version of the card are obstructed in the images. These bits of information would help us confirm which card it is despite the fact that GPU-Z doesn't recognize it. Even so, given the performance level and the specifications, along with what we know about the Maxwell architecture, it is a reasonably safe assumption that this is, in fact, the GTX 870. Of course, note that this is still a rumor, and it is still unconfirmed. Hopefully we will know more in September, when we expect Nvidia to launch new graphics cards.

