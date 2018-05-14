HP Expands PC Lineup With New Elite 1000-Series, Envy Products

HP announced several new notebooks, desktops, and all-in-one (AIO) systems for its premium Envy and 1000-series PCs.

Notebooks Aplenty

The new HP notebooks are a mix of laptop, convertible (2-in-1), and detachable models belonging to the Envy series and freshly minted EliteBook 1000 family of products. The Envy lineup has been refreshed with two laptops (the HP Envy 13 and 17) and two 2-in-1 notebooks (Envy x360 13 and 15), and the new 1000 series debuts with three models (the HP EliteBook x360 1030 2-in-1, the Elite x2 1013 G3 detachable, and EliteBook 1050 G1 laptop).

The HP Envy 13 and 17 laptops both feature 8th generation Intel Core i5-8550U processors and optional Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, and they sport similar displays (1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreens). Memory and storage configurations will vary by specific model, but options include PCIe NVMe SSDs and 1TB HDDs with 16GB Intel Optane modules installed. The 17-inch model has an estimated runtime of 9 hours and 15 minutes with mixed usage, and the Envy 13 laptop can operate for up to 14 hours in the same situation.

The Elite-branded notebooks come in three different flavors. The EliteBook 1050 G1 is a business-class 15.6” ultrathin laptop featuring up to an Intel Core i7-8850H six-core processor, up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 SODIMM memory (two slots), and up to GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GDDR5 graphics. Display and storage configurations will vary, but options include 1080p and 4K screens and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs, 512GB SATA M.2 SSDs, or 256GB 2.5” SATA SSDs. HP also said the 1050 G1 would offer up to a total of 4TB SSD storage and up to 16 hours of battery life.

The company didn’t offer full specifications of the EliteBook x360 1030 G3, but HP heralded it as the world’s smallest business convertible, with a 15.8mm profile and a starting weight of only 2.76 lbs. It’s rated for up to 18 hours of battery life and sports 4G Cat9 LTE connectivity and an active pen that features a proximity alert that will notify a user if it falls out of range of the notebook. HP also claimed that the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 sports a first-of-its-kind outdoor viewable display, but it didn’t go into the specifics of the feature.

The Elite x2 1013 G3 is a business-class detachable notebook that fits a 13-inch display into a 12-inch chassis. HP was again vague on the specifications, but it did reveal that the 1013 G3 offers up to quad-core Intel processors with vPro, integrated privacy screens, and 4G cat9 LTE connectivity.

All-In-Ones

Similar to the laptops, HP’s new AIOs are split between the Envy and Elite 1000 series. The Envy Curved AIO 27 features up to an Intel Core i7-8700T processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics. Storage and memory options will vary, with PCIE NVMe M.2 SSD options and up to 2TB 2.5” HDDs, as well as up to 16GB of DDR4-2400. The Envy Curved AIO 34 doesn’t have solid specs, but we presume it will come in similar configurations as its 27-inch brethren. HP claimed the AIO 34 is the world’s first curved AIO to feature integrated Amazon Alexa, in addition to being the world’s widest curved AIO.

HP also claimed the EliteOne 1000 AIO G2 is the first business-class 34-inch curved AIO with discrete graphics to hit the market. Specifications weren’t provided, but the company claims the device is purpose-built for collaboration and that it makes an ideal video conferencing solution with an integrated FHD webcam.

A Desktop, Too

The new HP Envy Desktop will come in a plethora of different configurations, with multi-core 8th generation Intel processors (such as the Core Core i5-8400 and i7-8700), Intel Optane and PCIe NVMe M.2 storage, and up to GeForce GTX 1080 graphics. The compact chassis is sleek, with diamond-cut corners and linear brushing details (to make it appear as if it were brushed aluminum).

Pricing And Availability

The new HP products will be rolling out in the EMEA starting this month, with the Envy 13 Laptop, Envy AIO 27, and Envy Desktop arriving in May starting at £849, £1,799, and £899, respectively. The EliteOne 1000 AIO G2, Envy x360 13, Envy x360 15, and Envy 17 Laptop are set to hit shelves sometime in June, starting at £999, £799, £849, and £1,099, respectively. The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3, Elite x2 1013 G3, and EliteBook 1050 G1 will arrive in July, with each starting at £1,199. The Envy AIO 34 will come later in the year, starting at £1,099. There’s no word yet on U.S. pricing and availability.