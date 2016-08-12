'Fantastic Contraption,' 'Job Simulator' No Longer Included With HTC Vive Purchase, New Bundle Announced

The HTC Vive is an expensive piece of equipment that requires special software to run on it. To soften the blow of getting into VR, HTC and Valve included three free games with every Vive purchase. The promotion was offered to pre-orders and to early adopters of the equipment, but HTC has always maintained that it would be a limited time offer. We knew the time would come when new hardware purchases would no longer include Fantastic Contraption and Job Simulator, but we didn’t expect to see a follow-up bundle to replace them. From now on, if you order a new HTC Vive system, you will receive Steam codes for a new set of games.

Tilt Brush, Google’s three-dimensional drawing application was included in the first bundle, and it won’t be going away. Everybody will still get to experience how surreal it is to draw in VR. The Gallery: Call of the Starseed and Zombie Training Simulator replaced Fantastic Contraption and Job Simulator as the included games.

The Gallery has been available since the launch of the Vive, and it has received high praise from reviewers and gamers alike. This game is also one of the most in-depth titles available for the platform right now--a worthy addition to anyone’s VR game library, to be sure.

Zombie Training Simulator is a gallery shooter that pits you against hordes of zombie paper targets. We’ve not tried this game, so we can’t comment on how it plays, but the game has received “Very Positive” reviews on Steam.

HTC said the new content bundle is in effect now and will be available for a limited time only.