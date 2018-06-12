HyperX Has New RGB Gaming Peripherals Inbound

HyperX showcased a pair of new RGB LED-illuminated gaming peripherals at Computex 2018. Meet the Alloy FPS RGB keyboard and PulseFire FPS Pro.

New Switches For HyperX

The HyperX Alloy FPS RGB gaming keyboard features RGB LED lighting, and it’s also the first to sport Kailh-branded switches. HyperX has traditionally featured Cherry switches in its gaming peripherals, and the Kailh Silver Speed switches in the Alloy FPS RGB keyboard are augmented with DIP-style per-key full-spectrum RGB lights.

RGB Everything

The HyperX PulseFire FPS Pro features a Pixart 3389 sensor with up to 16,000 native DPI, in addition to two RGB LED light zones (the mouse wheel and the HyperX logo). The Omron switches are rated for 20 million clicks, and textured side grips make it easy to grab and lift the mouse.

Pricing and availability for the new HyperX Alloy FPS RGB gaming keyboard and PulseFire FPS Pro gaming mouse are currently unknown.