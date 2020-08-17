HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Offers Affordable, White Cans

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, is offering new cans to gamers who like to stand out a little. The Cloud Stinger Core announced today aims to be the best gaming headset for those who prefer wireless gaming.

The new headset is notably lightweight at just 9.5 ounces (275g) and can work with both gaming PCs and the PS4. Although, with its mostly white design with blue touches, we wouldn't be surprised if HyperX took some cues from the PS5's looks.

The Cloud Stinger Core connects wirelessly using a 2.4 GHz dongle that HyperX claims has a supported range of up to 12 meters (39.4 feet) if unobstructed. Battery life is said to be up to 17 hours on a single charge.

One nifty feature, especially for those long conference calls, is its noise-cancelling microphone that automatically mutes when swiveled away from the face. In terms of specs, the the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless uses an electret condenser microphone. This mic is uni-directional, so it should only pick up sound from one direction, with a frequency response range of 50 Hz - 18k Hz.

(Image credit: HyperX)

In terms of audio quality, the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless features a 40mm dynamic driver with neodymium magnets. The frequency response range is between 20 Hz and 20k Hz with an impedance of 16 Ohms.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset is available on the official HyperX online shop for $79.99 USD (€67.41 EUR), making it about the same price as the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless.