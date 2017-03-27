Kingston Expands HyperX Fury DDR4 Lineup With New Colors, Higher Frequencies

HyperX, a division of Kingston, announced that it’s expanding its Fury line of DDR4 memory by adding new color options and increasing the available frequencies, bringing the total catalog of Fury-branded memory to a staggering 72 kits.

Kingston’s HyperX Fury DDR4 now comes in red and white, in addition to its previously available black color. The company also revealed that the top frequency of the lineup has increased to DDR4-2666, with available CAS latencies of 15 and 16. Previous Fury memory kits were available in frequencies of 2,133MHz and 2,400MHz.

All of the Fury memory kits operate with 1.2V of power and come in single-module kits of 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB; dual-channel kits of 8GB (2x4GB), 16GB (2x8GB), and 32GB (2x16GB); and quad-channel kits of 16GB (4x4GB), 32GB (4x8GB), and 64GB (4x16GB). The HyperX Fury DDR4 modules also come with a lifetime warranty.

The new HyperX Fury DDR4 memory kits are available now from the company’s website. Pricing for the new DDR4-2666 modules start at $41, $77, and $150 for individual 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB sticks, respectively. HyperX Fury kits (more than one module) of 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB start at $82, $154, $299, and $597, respectively.