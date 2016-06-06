Kingston Refreshes HyperX Predator DDR4, DDR3 Memory

Kingston announced a redesign of its HyperX Predator-branded DDR4 and DDR3 memory kits. The new modules shed its previously tall and flamboyant heatsinks in favor of a sleeker, lower-profile shroud with purportedly greater heat dissipation than its former iteration.

HyperX Predator DDR4

Kingston HyperX Predator DDR4 Part Number Description HX430C15PB3K2/8 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR4-3000 CL15 HX430C15PB3K4/16 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR4-3000 CL15 HX430C15PB3K2/16 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3000 CL15 HX430C15PB3K4/32 32GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3000 CL15 HX430C15PB3K2/32 32GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3000 CL15 HX430C15PB3K4/64 64GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-3000 CL15 HX432C16PB3K2/8 8GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 HX432C16PB3K4/16 16GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 HX432C16PB3K2/16 16GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 HX432C16PB3K4/32 32GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 HX433C16PB3K2/16 16GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3333 CL16

The new HyperX Predator DDR4 kits consist of 4, 8 and 16 GB modules that offer speeds between 3000 and 3333 MHz, with CAS latencies of 15 and 16 running at 1.35 volts. The memory is optimized for Intel’s X99 and 100-series chipsets, with XMP 2.0 profiles that automatically tune the HyperX Predator kit to its advertised speeds.

HyperX Predator DDR3

Some might wonder why Kingston is refreshing its DDR3 memory. With DDR4 finally settling into a reasonable price point and Intel Skylake and Broadwell-E platforms continuing to enter the ecosystem, it’s possible some may consider any attempt to redesign aging DDR3 RAM kits to be a bit late to the party. However, just because something isn’t the latest and greatest doesn’t mean it no longer has relevance in the market. Many users still use Intel 9-series motherboards or even X79 platforms (which at its high end, are still relatively competitive in performance to the newest available motherboards and processors), so the Predator refresh is a nice surprise for those who aren’t (and likely don’t need to be) on the cusp of emerging technologies.

Kingston’s HyperX Predator DDR3 memory comes in 4 or 8 GB modules in dual and quad-channel kits between 8 and 32 GB. They run at 1.5 or 1.65 volts with speeds starting at 1866 MHz and up to 2666 MHz, with CAS latencies between 9 and 11.

Kingston HyperX Predator DDR3 Part Number Description HX318C9PB3K2/8 8GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1866 CL9 HX318C9PB3K2/16 16GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-1866 CL9 HX318C9PB3K4/32 32GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR3-1866 CL9 HX321C11PB3K2/8 8GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-2133 CL11 HX321C11PB3K2/16 16GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-2133 CL11 HX321C11PB3K4/32 32GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR3-2133 CL11 HX324C11PB3K2/8 8GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-2400 CL11 HX324C11PB3K2/16 16GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-2400 CL11 HX324C11PB3K4/32 32GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR3-2400 CL11 HX326C11PB3K2/8 8GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-2666 CL11

The company didn’t mention pricing or availability, but the redesign is likely to simply replace the existing DDR3 and DDR4 Kingston HyperX Predator memory kits that have been available for some time.

