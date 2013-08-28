Lian Li Releases New PC-A79 Full Tower PC Case

Lian-Li has announced a new full tower PC case dubbed the PC-A79. The PC-A79 supports HPTX, E-ATX, XL-ATX, ATX, and Micro-ATX motherboards and features a removable motherboard tray with cut outs for the CPU and rubber grommets for improved cable management.

Measuring 9.0 (w) x 24.3 (h) x 23.4 (d) inches, the PC-A79 seats up to nine 3.5-inch drives and eight 2.5-inch drives via tool-less mounting. The case also boasts 11 expansion slots with support for multiple graphics cards measuring up to 350mm or 13.7 inches in length. CPU coolers are limited to 145mm or 5.7 inches in height. The I/O panel is up top and hidden away under a stealth cover. It features four USB 3.0 ports and support for eSATA, and HD audio.

As far as cooling is concerned, there are 120mm fans mounted to the three HDD cages. These can be adjusted so they're either towards the front of the case or behind the cage. There's also dust filters on each of the 5.25-inch front bezels, two 120mm fans on the side panel that automatically shut off when the side panel is removed, and a 120mm exhaust fan in the rear. Those looking at liquid cooling solutions will be pleased to hear that the PC-A79 boasts a tool-lessly removable panel to allow for the installation of 240mm radiators as well.

The PC-A79 will be available in black (PC-A79B) in North America at the beginning of September and will be priced at $389.

