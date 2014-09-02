Trending

Lian-Li's PC-V1000 Updated After 6 Years

Lian-Li's PC-V1000L finally updates a V1000 case to modern standards.

The PC-V1000Z chassis from Lian-Li was very popular due to its outstanding build quality and extensive hardware support, but it's old -- the chassis came out out way back in 2008. With hardware advancing the way it does, a number of its features have become redundant, and it is simply missing some features found on newer cases. Now, though, Lian Li has updated the case after a six-year service life and built the PC-V1000L.

Among the changes to a more modern enclosure, Lian-Li has done away with most of the optical drives and has added support for more water cooling, better cable management, a more flexible hard drive system, and more.

The PC-V1000L supports up to E-ATX motherboards, and it has eight expansion slots in the back, giving it support for up to four dual-slot graphics cards. The case also supports CPU coolers up to 170 mm tall and graphics cards up to 380 mm long, with hard drive trays installed.

Removing specific hard drive trays will give you space for graphics cards up to 520 mm long, although we have yet to spot a modern-day graphics card that even hits the 380 mm limitation. The ATX PSUs can be up to 240 mm long.

For storage there is a single 5.25” optical drive bay, and there is room for up to nine 3.5” or 2.5” drives in the front of the case, along with either one 3.5” drive or two 2.5” drives behind the motherboard tray.

As we mentioned, this case has moved towards a more modern feature set, and that includes support for much more water cooling, including closed-loop liquid coolers.

This case supports up to three front 120 mm fans, two 120 mm or 140 mm fans up top, a single 120 mm rear-exhaust fan and two bottom 120 mm fans. The fan mounts support corresponding radiator sizes, too, although mounting a radiator in the front if the chassis will require sacrificing some or all of the hard drive trays.

Of course, you’ve already seen the pictures and realized that this case is big, but if you are wondering about precise measurements, you’ll be happy to know that the case measures 220 x 551 x 611 mm and weighs a hefty 9.3 kg. Aluminum might be light, but enough of it certainly adds up.

Lian Li is bringing out a silver version (PC-V100LA), a black version (PC-V1000LB) and a black windowed version (PC-V1000LWX). The non-windowed variants will run you $345, while the windowed variant will cost $389. Yes, these are expensive, but they are cases that are built to serve you for a very long time. For more information you can find the product page here.

  • christinebcw 02 September 2014 15:44
    I'm glad to see a large number of HDDs included in photos to display the air-spacing between the 3.5's. It doesn't read like Lian Li's posted SSD holes under-the-3.5" tray mountings, though, which is a nice addition that some case-makers are now employing. With the 12-SATA connector X99s arriving, I'm hoping we'll see more imaginative drive-bay considerations.
  • TechyInAZ 02 September 2014 16:52
    nice, the wheels are a plus for somebody like me who needs to bring his computer from the desk to the TV.
  • Amdlova 02 September 2014 17:47
    I have one Nice finish...
  • Zeroplanetz 02 September 2014 18:03
    Still looks dated to me.
  • Patrick Tobin 02 September 2014 19:46
    Would it have killed them to put the motherboard backplate on? Seriously looks ghetto without.
  • Gazabi 03 September 2014 03:10
    It looks like a mac pro without handles. I like it.
  • agnickolov 03 September 2014 04:57
    @Gazabi: If you mean like a faux trash can, no, fortunately it doesn't.
  • JeanLuc 03 September 2014 11:57
    Will you guys ever fix this website? Why do I have click twice on a picture to get the enlarged imaged? The first time I click on it it takes me to a new page then I click on the image again and new window opens!?!?!?!?!?!?!? Design like that wasn't acceptable back in AOL/dial up days let alone 2014.
  • ssddx 03 September 2014 12:01
    interesting. this reminds me of the lian-li v2000b+ that i used to own. great case with excellent build quality and a classic styling which is rather timeless. they have always been a bit expensive though.
  • christinebcw 03 September 2014 13:10
    It's interesting that they don't have any SATA cables attached. That's a really clean way to do it! My other fear is that, while the case's width dimension is large enough, it appears the drive trays won't allow drives to be inserted 'tail out', thus making drive swaps and maintenance easier. A maint worker will have to hoist this puppy up, unload all sides to simply get to drive-cables on one side only, and extract the drive from the other. What a useless pain.
