Logitech's New Gaming Mouse Has 250-hour Battery Life

Logitech's newest G-series mouse goes the distance.

Logitech today announced the release of its brand new G602 wireless gaming mouse. Logitech is claiming that the  G602 'redefines the laws of wireless gaming' thanks to a battery life that spans 250 hours.

 

The Logitech G602 runs on two standard AA batteries and packs a 2,500 DPI optical sensor with Logitech's Delta Zero sensor technology, 11 programmable G-keys, a lag-free 2.4GHz connection, and a 500 GHz report rate. The mouse uses 'Endurance Mode' for longer lasting battery and 'Performance Mode' for gaming. The former will actually stretch the battery out for 1400 hours, while Performance offers 250 hours of battery life. Users can switch between the two with a mechanical switch on the top of the mouse.

"We set an outrageous goal, and we hit it. Doubling, tripling or even quadrupling the battery life of ordinary wireless gaming mice wasn’t enough," said Ehtisham Rabbani, general manager of the Logitech gaming business group. "We wanted to bring gamers an innovation that would change the face of wireless gaming forever. With 250 hours of battery life, the G602 does exactly that. It’s time for gamers to get real science behind them so something as fundamental as a battery doesn’t get in the way of winning."

The G602 is set for September availability and will be priced at $79.99 when it does go on sale.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • popatim 27 August 2013 20:08
    My MS blue laser mouse last me nearly 6 months and I game on it 4- 12 hrs a day. Whats new here?
  • stevejnb 27 August 2013 20:14
    I'm with Pop. I've had plenty of Logitech and MS mice that have stupidly long battery life times. Granted I've never counted exactly how long, but, it's still months at a time. Is this headline worthy news?
  • robochump 27 August 2013 20:14
    @ popatim - You have a gaming mouse or just a 3 button deal?
  • Estix 27 August 2013 20:17
    11433400 said:
    My MS blue laser mouse last me nearly 6 months and I game on it 4- 12 hrs a day. Whats new here?

    8 Hours per day for 5 Months (which is basically my take on your stated battery life) is about 1200 hours - Which is less than what the logitech one gets in "endurance mode"

    Considering that the Logitech mouse is more capable than an MS one (thought not necessarily "better"), I'd say it's a nice improvement for the battery life, all things considered :-)
  • WithoutWeakness 27 August 2013 20:18
    I wonder what the difference is between Performance and Endurance mode that affects battery life so greatly. The only thing I can think of that they might change is the polling rate which would certainly affect battery life. Performance mode could be 1000Hz for gaming and Endurance mode could drop it to 125Hz or 250Hz to reduce the amount of times the mouse has to talk to the PC.

    Logitech makes some great mice if you want a wireless mouse with long battery life. I have one of their M705 Marathon mice at work and it's rated for an absurd 3 years of battery life off of 2 AA batteries. I've had it for 6 months and in the SetPoint software it's still reporting an estimated remaining life of over 1000 days on a pair of cheap alkaline AA's.
  • DelightfulDucklings 27 August 2013 20:23
    I must commend Toms, lately the news is coming out on time (at least the same day as other sites) compared to what happens sometimes when stuff is up to 3 days late
  • makaveli316 27 August 2013 20:26
    I currently `use a Logitech M510 wireless mouse and i really don't remember when was the last time i've changed the batteries....i'm not even sure i've ever changed them....hmmm.
    I bought it last year...
  • SVoyager 27 August 2013 20:27
    Hmm this could have been a great replacement for my MX1100 but there is always something missing.. In this case, there doesn't appear to be the very useful and nicely crafted scroll wheel that you can unclock and make it turn freely. Granted not all that useful for gaming but still, I don't tend to switch mouse for when I game vs when I browse the net.

    http://www.productwiki.com/upload/images/logitech_mx1100_cordless_laser_mouse.jpg
    my MX1100 has seen better days and is looking like its on its last leg. The battery life on it was already nice. If only they could make a better one.

    I think their big revolution to battery life that they say is when you compare it to their previous gaming mouse that you could both run usb or wireless. I think the thing lasted barely 10-20 hours or so, useless. So compared to that, its a big improvement indeed. Compared to my MX1100, its "meh".
  • Wamphryi 27 August 2013 20:44
    I bought the G700S and discovered that I could drain the battery in 2 hours. It would then take about 6 hours to charge back up. In fact it is such an unadulterated piece of rubbish I simply tossed it into my spare mice box. Logitech were very unhelpful so I am loathe to purchase any more of their products.
  • dimar 27 August 2013 21:15
    Is there going to be G702?
