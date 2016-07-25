Microsoft Drops Xbox One Price To $249 Ahead Of Xbox One S Launch

A week before the launch of the Xbox One S, Microsoft has lowered the price of the original Xbox One console, again. This time around, you can buy the 500 GB version of the console for $249.

The price drop also extends to the company’s Xbox One bundles. This includes the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and the Special Edition Quantum Break(which has the white variant of the console) bundles. The strategy is also another way for newcomers to try out out some the console’s marquee titles with the Name Your Game bundle. You can choose from one of four titles -- Gears of War 4, Forza Motorsport 6, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Rare Replay -- and package it with your new Xbox One.

Microsoft didn't put a stop date to the deal; it said that the new price would stay “while supplies last.” However, the arrival of the Xbox One S might make the $249 price tag permanent. The company set the price of the new console’s 1 TB and 500 GB variants to $349 and $299, respectively, so it makes sense that the original 500 GB version will stay at its new price of $249.