Microsoft Has a New Tagline: "Be What's Next"

Some companies use slogans or taglines as a way for the consumer to quickly get a message about what the company does, or what its attitude is. For a while, Apple's was "Think Different."

What about Microsoft? It's been revealed today that Microsoft will be adopting the tagline: "Be What's Next."

To us, it's a rather ambiguous tagline (but not so much as the Xbox 360's "Jump In"), though it does conjure some kind of forward-thinking attitude. Those of us who already know what a company such as Microsoft is all about likely won't be swayed one way or another through a tagline.

What do you make of it? Do you think this is a better one than the former "Life Without Walls" tagline?

Maybe someone in marketing realized that you can't have Windows without walls. (And Jane just quipped, "You can't easily plug in your computer without a wall either.")