Microsoft Has a New Tagline: "Be What's Next"

Do you want to be next?

Some companies use slogans or taglines as a way for the consumer to quickly get a message about what the company does, or what its attitude is. For a while, Apple's was "Think Different."

What about Microsoft? It's been revealed today that Microsoft will be adopting the tagline: "Be What's Next."

To us, it's a rather ambiguous tagline (but not so much as the Xbox 360's "Jump In"), though it does conjure some kind of forward-thinking attitude. Those of us who already know what a company such as Microsoft is all about likely won't be swayed one way or another through a tagline.

What do you make of it? Do you think this is a better one than the former "Life Without Walls" tagline?

Maybe someone in marketing realized that you can't have Windows without walls. (And Jane just quipped, "You can't easily plug in your computer without a wall either.")

(Source: Engadget.)

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cheepstuff 23 July 2010 06:33
    so generic...
    if I spent my time evaluating every company logo I came across I think I'd go insane.
  • megajynx 23 July 2010 06:37
    Be whats next? Microsoft has done everything recently BUT that.
  • adikos 23 July 2010 06:42
    with microsoft its better to "Wait to be whats next" cause we know its gonna be buggy out the gate :)

    not that other companies are much better.
  • SchizoFrog 23 July 2010 06:57
    With the advent and developement of 3DTV as well as the developement of LCD TVs and Touch Screen Surfaces, Microsoft had to move away from 'Life Without Walls' as walls (or at least what hangs on them) are likely to be the next interface.

    'Be What's Next' does conjure images of continued developement but that is not always a good thing. Back around 2000 'Be What's Next' with thoughts of Windows ME? No thanks... I'll stick with 'Be What I Already Have'.

    Overall though, when it comes to marketing. It is not so much the slogan or tagline that hooks people, but the prescence of adverts themselves and a new slogan or tagline gives a company a reason to saturate the market with new ads without the public feeling that the company is repeating themselves.
  • tipoo 23 July 2010 07:03
    Next to what? Next to Kin?
  • thrust2night 23 July 2010 07:22
    Or they could have taken a page off of Gandhiji and had a slogan "Be the change"
  • megahustler 23 July 2010 07:26
    It should be "Microsoft: The next one will be better - we promise!*"
    (* This does not constitute an actual, legally binding, promise.)
  • r0x0r 23 July 2010 07:33
    If company slogans were honest, the slogan would be "Be a Test...er".

    Same goes for iPhone4 :p
  • _Cubase_ 23 July 2010 07:38
    Well, anything to blow jobs out of the water... wait, read that again?
  • mman74 23 July 2010 08:10
    How about ... be realistic?
    I mean it's OS is losing market share to Mac and Linux and
    Windows 7 mobile will get no traction in the face of iOS and Android, and as for Bing...
