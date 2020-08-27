MSI Enters the Power Supply Market

MSI MPG A850GF (Image credit: MSI)

If you thought you would never see MSI and power supply in the same sentence, then think again. MSI this week unveiled its venture into the power supply market with its new MPG GF Series product line.

Currently, MSI has three MPG GF units up its sleeve: the A650GF, A750GF and A850GF. As the model names imply, they come with capacities of 650W, 750W and 850W, respectively.

According to the manufacturer, the power supplies support Nvidia's latest graphics cards, so hopefully they'll support Nvidia's next-gen Ampere cards and the new 12-pin PCIe power connector. If MSI's statement is accurate, then 650W should be the minimum capacity recommended for Ampere.

The MPG GF Series features a flexible power distribution to the CPU and graphics card. In one scenario, the power supply allows you to spread the juice across three 8-pin GPU connectors and two 8-pin CPU connectors. In another scenario, you can distribute the workload over four 8-pin GPU connectors and a single 8-pin CPU connector.

MSI Power Supply Specs

MPG A650GF DC Output +5V +3.3V +12VMBPH +12VCPU +12VVGA4 +12VVGA2 -12V +5Vsb DC Output 20A 20A 25A 25A 35A 35A 0.3A 2.5A Total Power 120W 650W 650W 650W 650W 650W 650W 650W

MPG A750GF DC Output +5V +3.3V +12VMBPH +12VCPU +12VVGA4 +12VVGA2 -12V +5Vsb DC Output 22A 22A 25A 25A 35A 35A 0.3A 2.5A Total Power 120W 750W 750W 850W 750W 750W 750W 750W

MPG A850GF DC Output +5V +3.3V +12VMBPH +12VCPU +12VVGA4 +12VVGA2 -12V +5Vsb DC Output 22A 22A 25A 25A 40A 40A 0.3A 2.5A Total Power 120W 850W 850W 850W 850W 850W 850W 850W

Similar to rival high-end units competing among the best power supplies, the MPG GF Series pridefully sport the 80 PLUS Gold certification that's complemented with features, such as an active PFC design, LLC Half Bridge Topology with DC-DC module and 100% Japanese 105 degrees Celsius capacitors. The typical list of protections include OVP, OCP, OPP, OTP, SCP and UVP.

The MPG GF Series comes with a fully modular design and flat cables to facilitate cable management and reduce cable clutter inside your case. The modular panel looks pretty standard. It houses four 6-pin connectors for SATA devices and peripherals, four 8-pin connectors for graphics cards, two 8-pin connectors for the processor and a combination of a 18-pin and 10-pin connectors for the 24-pin ATX cable that goes to the motherboard.

MSI backs the MPG GF Series with a limited 10-year warranty. The company didn't mention when the power supplies will be available to the public or how much they will cost.