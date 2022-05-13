MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X Down to £369: Real Deals

It's been a long wait for a lot of people wanting a new or replacement GPU for their current system or a new build. Prices of graphics cards have been well over the MSRP originally set by Nvidia, and scalpers further increased prices into the stratosphere. Thankfully, with a change in mining and availability, these prices have fallen dramatically to where they should have been a year and a half ago. Today you can get the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X for £369 from Ebuyer. I'd like to see prices fall even further, but the price drops have slowed over the last couple of weeks.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X features 3584 CUDA Cores, 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-bit memory interface. Clock speeds can boost up to 1777 MHz for higher performance in some applications. Connectivity-wise, the RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X comes with 1x HDMI and 3x Display Port.

The RTX 3060 is an entry-level 30-series card that sits just below the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super on our GPU Hierarchy chart. It has an impressive amount of VRAM with 12GBs of GDDR6 memory, which is more than ample for the majority of PC games.

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X: was £389, now £369 at Ebuyer

If you're looking for something of similar performance, and are not too bothered about Ray Tracing then you may want to take a look at AMD's Radeon RX 6600. It doesn't feature as much VRAM (only 8GB), but it does compare well in non-DXR benchmarks and is usually a little cheaper.