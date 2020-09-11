MSI Reveals B550 Torpedo, A Potential Successor to the B450 Tomahawk

MSI introduced its 11th B550 chipset motherboard today, the MAG B550 Torpedo. The Torpedo is an ATX form factor unit that looks similar to the B550 Tomahawk, but it comes with a more cut-down feature set.



MSI hasn't revealed pricing yet, but judging by the looks of the board and its features, the Torpedo very similar to the previous-gen B450 Tomahawk. Which, if true, is really good news. The B450 Tomahawk was an iconic motherboard at the time, featuring all the necessities an AMD system builder wanted at a reasonable price point. For those wondering about the B550 Tomahawk, it's nothing like the B450 variant - MSI upgraded it to a mid-range SKU with features and pricing to match. All they have in common is the naming scheme.

Currently, MSI's budget offerings in the $120-$140 range are limited to the B550-A Pro and B550M Bazooka. The Pro is targeted towards content creators/professionals. Meanwhile, the Bazooka, while very similar to the Torpedo in terms of features, is only a micro ATX form factor and has what looks to be weaker a power delivery system. If the Torpedo is a budget part, I hope it slots into the same price bracket as the Bazooka.

The Torpedo's feature set is incredibly solid, featuring PCIe Gen 4 NVMe support, 2.5G LAN, MSI's 10+2+1 Duet Rail Power System (identical to the B550 Tomahawk), which allocates 10 phases for the CPU, two for the SOC, and one for other system components. This will likely be a primary selling point for the Torpedo because having this level of power delivery means it can handle all third-gen Ryzen CPUs with headroom to spare.

For the rear I/O, we have four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (one is Type-C), two USB 2.0s, a PS/2 legacy port, surround sound capable audio, and HDMI + DisplayPort. There's also a button for BIOS flashback.

MSI has not revealed pricing or availability yet, but we will update as soon as we know more information.