Nvidia Pushes Back GeForce RTX 2080 Ti General Availability

As reported by the Tech Report, Nvidia announced via a forum post that it is delaying general availability of its new GeForce RTX 2080 Ti lineup from September 20 to September 27. The company says customers that have already preordered the flagship Turing cards will receive them between September 20 and 27. Per the company's forum post:
Hi Everyone, Wanted to give you an update on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti availability. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti general availability has shifted to September 27th, a one week delay. We expect pre-orders to arrive between September 20th and September 27th.There is no change to GeForce RTX 2080 general availability, which is September 20th.We’re eager for you to enjoy the new GeForce RTX family! Thanks for your patience.
It's easy to assume that the delay comes as the byproduct of higher-than-anticipated preorder demand. The GeForce RTX 2080 models are currently readily available for preorder at several retailers, which is good if you don't have $1,000 (MSRP) to splash on the flagship, but the RTX 2080 Ti models became scarce shortly after the preorder window opened.
Nvidia hasn't provided a reason for the delay, but we've reached out for comment.
Meanwhile, we recently published the Turing architectural deep-dive, so head there if you're interested in the nuts and bolts. For lighter fare, head to our GeForce RTX FAQ for the high-level, or head over to our Here's Every Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 Card That We Know About article to feast your eyes on Nvidia's latest.
one last note; kudos to Nvidias marketing waiting to the last minute, you dont sell overstock by showing your new product. this was a dream of hyperbolic rumors that drove many to by 10xx cards....but jedi mind trick t hey will (remorse) want the rtx as well soon enough. this is basic econ selling wedgets.
Anyway, if/when I eventually buy a RTX card, I will wait for Igor's reviews to decide which one. I hope the new Tom's continues to support his excellent teardowns.
My thought as well. I have never seen so much pre-order marketing in my life and I have been following GPU's before Nvidia existed. I bet we will see more "articles" from Nvidia about how great DLSS is etc. Even this site bought into the hype which was a first. I have this gut feeling that the performance increase in games that don't support new features like DLSS will be marginal like say 15% or less. If it turns out to be the case buying a 90% more expensive card for 15% more performance would be horrible. Anyone thinking of pre-ordering should just freaking wait a bit for reviews.
Oh you STILL want to see some performance examples? Sigh. Fine, there were like... some demos... or something. Nearly solid 60 FPS at 1080p with the Raytanking enabled! Awesome. Nobody else can boast Raytanking performance this leet. What serious gamer wouldn't want to toggle some eyecandy that makes their high-end gaming monitor throw frames at you as fast as a $100 office special.
(BF "Mediocre Sales" V had to go back and tone down the ray tracing so hopefully it won't run like garbage when they push it out the door, they really need that Nvidia Not-Called-GPP-Anymore Rewards money)
Having yeild problems -AGAIN- nVidia?
https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/NVIDIA-GeForce-RTX-2080-Ti-Founders-Edition-New-Pre-Order/173484462244
By the time you add shipping and import duties they are charging just shy of $4000 AUD. Of Course, that's typical of eBay sellers. AU Retailers won't even reveal pricing at this stage, but you can be sure it will be close to, or just over $2000.
At those prices, I doubt there are many Australian's pre-ordering them. So maybe the delay is due to a lack of pre-orders?