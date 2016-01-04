It's Finally Happening: Oculus Rift Pre-Orders Start Wednesday

Palmer Luckey recently teased that pre-orders for the incredibly highly anticipated Oculus Rift VR HMD will start up shortly after the new year. Little did we know how true that would turn out to be.

Oculus has updated its website this morning with a countdown to the moment of truth. There is less than 48 hours left until you can throw down your money and get in line for a Rift HMD.

Oculus will open pre-orders for the Rift on Wednesday January 6 at 8am Pacific. We still don't know the price of the package, but we do know that it will include the Rift HMD, an Xbox One controller and one base station for spacial tracking. Each Rift will come bundled with Lucky's Tale, a third person platformer game, and all pre-orders will include CCP's EVE: Valkyrie.

Oculus has also announced that Palmer Luckey will be doing an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit at 6pm Pacific on January 6, so if you have any questions about the forthcoming VR hardware, you can ask the inventor of the Rift himself.

With pre-orders opening this week, it stands to reason that we'll finally be getting the complete specifications of the headset. Stay tuned for more details as we uncover them at CES 2016.

