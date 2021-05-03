PlayStation Will Connect With Discord Following Investment Round

PlayStation and Discord are working together to "bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year," SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post. For the first time, Discord will have some sort of functionality on a console; the popular chat and social app was popularized by PC gaming before spreading widely.



It is unclear if there will be a native Discord app on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, or if it will be plugged in to the PlayStation user interface somehow, nor is there information on how mobile messaging may work. Fans have long called for Discord on consoles to unify their gaming communications.



Ryan's post suggests more will be made clear in the months to come, so perhaps we'll learn how it works soon.



This comes as Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment in Discord's Series H round of funding. This deal was announced mere weeks after Discord stopped talking with Microsoft, which was in talks to buy the company for as much as $10 billion dollars. It appears that Discord is continuing going public through an IPO.



Nothing in the announcement suggested that this partnership is exclusive, and that Discord could not build functionality within the Nintendo or Xbox ecosystems in the future. Whether that happens, however, is anyone's guess.



