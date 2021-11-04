PNY Launches Mako DDR5 RAM With Speeds Up To 6,400 MHz

PNY has announced the company's performance DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming Mako memory kits, with the latter coming in both RGB and RGB-less flavors. The new memory kits will slot in just fine alongside Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors.
The Performance series arrives with a bare PCB without any fancy heat spreaders or RGB lighting. The memory module is 16GB in size and comes in a single-DIMM presentation. It runs at DDR5-4800 (PC5-38400) with a CAS Latency (CL) of 40 and a 1.1V DRAM voltage. According to PNY, the Performance memory conforms to JEDEC's specifications, meaning that the memory module's other timings are probably 40-40-77.
The XRL8 Gaming Mako lineup, on the other hand, will sport a stylish aluminum heat spreader and optional RGB lighting. For those who opt for the Mako RGB, the heat spreader rocks an RGB diffuser comprised of a geometric polymer light pipe and super bright LEDs. The illumination is fully customizable through PNY's included software or your motherboard's lighting software.
PNY DDR5 Specifications
|Memory Kit
|Data Rate
|CAS Latency
|Voltage (V)
|Capacity
|XLR8 Gaming Mako RGB
|DDR4-5600
|36
|1.25
|32GB (2x16GB)
|XLR8 Gaming Mako
|DDR4-5600
|36
|1.25
|32GB (2x16GB)
|PNY Performance DDR5
|DDR4-4800
|40
|1.10
|16GB
The XRL8 Gaming Mako memory kits are only available in a 32GB density with two 16GB DDR5 memory modules. In terms of data rate, PNY commercializes the XRL8 Gaming Mako series from DDR5-4800 up to DDR5-6400. In addition, the higher-binned offerings will have full support for XMP 3.0, facilitating the setup process and allowing you to define custom profiles.
The DDR5-5600 (PC5-44800) 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit is rated for CL36 with a 1.25V DRAM voltage. The DDR5-6500 (PC5-51200) is the flagship memory kit for the XRL8 Gaming Mako (RGB) series. The memory modules have a CL44 and require 1.4V to run.
PNY backs its Performance and XRL8 Gaming Mako (RGB) memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty. Like many vendors, PNY didn't share the pricing for the memory kits. So, unfortunately, they won't be up for purchase in the near future.
The Performance DDR5-4800 memory kits won't hit the shelves until mid-November, while the XLR8 Gaming Mako (RGB) will arrive in late Q4.