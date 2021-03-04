Raspberry Pi Cat Detector Gun Scans for Felines

Sometimes you're looking at a cat and sometimes you're not. We know what it's like. But how you can know for sure? With Niklas Fauth's Raspberry Pi -powered cat detecting gun, of course!

Don't worry, this cat-detecting gun is safe—shooting only images that are evaluated using machine learning to determine whether or not the user is, in fact, looking at a cat. The unit is housed inside of an old IR thermometer.

(Image credit: Niklas Fauth)

The device relies on a Raspberry Pi Zero that powers a small screen where the thermometer readout panel used to be. The buttons on the gun appear to interface directly with the Pi, initiating an image capture and an object detection request.

The images are evaluated using Tensorflow along with the COCO-SSD model. The accuracy of the cat scan is largely determined by the contents and size of the model used.

To see this project in action, visit the original post on Twitter. Check out our list of best Raspberry Pi projects for more creations from the maker community.