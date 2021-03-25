Feature Packed Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Squeezed Into A Seven Inch Display

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 was made to be embedded into custom applications. Chipsee, a Chinese industrial electronics company, has integrated the Compute Module 4 into an industrial display designed to be added to your own chassis. As reported by CNX Software, the Industrial Pi CM4-70-EM is dominated by a 7-inch screen, but there's plenty of features packed in around the back.

For $199, we get a 7 inch 1024x600 capacitive touch panel with 500 nits of brightness, a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with 2GB DDR4 RAM and 16GB eMMC, but no onboard WiFi or Bluetooth. The Compute Module 4 is mounted to a custom carrier board, designed to be embedded into the customer's project. The carrier board is packed with extras geared towards industrial applications.

2 x Micro SD card readers

Opto-isolated GPIO with four inputs, four outputs

2 x RS232 channels

RS485

DC power 6 - 36V

3.5mm Audio out

2 x USB host ports

USB OTG

Gigabit Ethernet

Zigbee wireless

Buzzer / Speaker

Raspberry Pi official camera connector (CSI)

Optional 4G/LTE via M.2 slot

The M.2 slot is most likely a PCIe interface, opening up the possibility of using an NVMe SSD or other devices designed for that interface. The included Raspberry Pi Compute Module can easily be swapped out for a model with more RAM, greater storage, or with WiFi and Bluetooth.



Should you wish, the Industrial Pi CM4-70-EM can be purchased without a Compute Module 4, but you will need to contact Chipsee for pricing. The Industrial Pi CM4-70-EM is compatible with Raspberry Pi OS, and the Chipsee software engineers have written drivers for all of the components on the board, so you are ready to drop this board into your projects.