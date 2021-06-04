Update: Raspberry Pi Pico Darth Vader Cryptocurrency Tracker

We've got an update to share on a Raspberry Pi project we recently covered—the Darth Vader Cryptocurrency Tracker has been assembled! This project was developed and shared by maker Kutluhan Aktar.

This custom PCB is designed to present the real-time pricing of various cryptocurrencies. It's powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico and features a tiny LCD screen for visual output. Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects are IoT-enabled which is a little tricky for Pico users, but Aktar had no trouble pulling it off.

(Image credit: Kutluhan Aktar)

The Vader board was designed by Aktar and produced by PCBWay. Data for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin and Tether is received from the CoinGecko AP, which outputs information in JSON. Because of this, Aktar developed a custom web app capable of interpreting the data for the Pico.

The Pico can connect to the web app thanks to an ESP8266 ESP-01 module. Users can use a COM-09032 analog joystick to rotate through the list of coins. It also features a buzzer that can be programmed to alert when prices spike or drop.

This final build looks fantastic, and we're glad we stuck around to see how it turned out. Read more about this project in detail on the official Hackster project page.