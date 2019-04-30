Unannounced Samsung 2TB 970 Pro SSD Listed at Retail (Updated)

Updated, 4/30/2109, 6:45am PT: Samsung sent a statement and confirmed it has not released the 2TB version of the 970 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD we saw teased on the German and Chinese websites below. While this doesn't necessarily mean we will never see one, remember 2TB Samsung drives can already be found on the market in the 960 Pro and unreleased 2TB 970 EVO Plus (albeit with different NAND), we now know with certainty the 2TB 970 Pro is not planned.

Original Article, 4/26/2019, 4:46am PT:



About a year ago, Samsung unveiled its latest and greatest M.2 SSD in the form of the 970 Pro, which we reviewed. The 970 is one of the fastest consumer M.2 NVMe SSDs on the market and arrived in capacities up to 1 TB. This was a bit odd considering the previous-gen 960 Pro came out of the gate with a 2TB option. Fast forward to today, and German and Chinese retailers have listed a 2TB 970 Pro SKU (MZ-V7P2T0BW) that purportedly fills the lineup out.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We do not know when or if Samsung will officially announce the SSD or provide information on availability. Details on the internals are scarce, but the drive is rumored to use Samsung's 64-layer 2-bit MLC V-NAND, 2GB LPDDR4, and the Samsung Phoenix controller found in the lower capacity models. Speeds should be as fast or faster than the 1TB model which comes in at 3,500/2,700 MB/s read/write and 500K/500K IOPS (max - on 1TB models) read/write.

The price of the vaporware SSD shows 8,888¥ (~$80) on one site, but obviously, even with SSD prices coming down, a 2TB device won’t be close to sub-$100. The 970 Pro 1TB can be found for $375 at Amazon, so we expect this flagship to fetch a lot more when (and if) it comes out with double the capacity.