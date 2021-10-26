Satechi's USB-C Hub Has M.2 Slot: Adds Ports, Boosts Capacity

There are plenty of USB-C hubs and enclosures for M.2 SSDs on the market. Yet, there are not many USB-C hubs that can add the extra ports and storage we need, all in a single device. Satechi has just introduced one, as noticed by NotebookCheck.

The Satechi USB-C hybrid multiport adapter connects to the host using a USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-C interface and adds two USB 3.0 ports (that do not support charging), an HDMI 2.0 display output good for 4k60, a USB-C port for charging, and an M.2-2280 slot for SATA SSDs. The hub can deliver up to 100 Watts of power back to the host and can therefore feed even large 15.6 and 16-inch class notebooks. Keep in mind that the USB TypeA ports on the hub do not support power hungry items like optical disc drives.

Satechi does not disclose which controllers it uses inside its USB-C hybrid multiport hub, though most users will hardly care since the unit does not need any drivers.

(Image credit: Satechi)

The industry's transition to USB Type-C ports, the removal of USB Type-A and some other "legacy" connectors from modern notebooks gave a boost to the market of laptop docks and encouraged many makers of accessories to start offering docks and port replicators. At the same time, demand for external storage devices is also growing as the number of of thin-and-light laptops increases. Some of which come with soldered-down SSDs that cannot be upgraded. Therefore, Satechi’s USB-C hybrid multi port adapter is just what the doctor ordered for those who want to have some additional ports, some extra capacity, and at a more or less reasonable price of $89.99.

The USB-C hybrid multiport adapter is not Satechi's first product of this kind. Earlier this year the company introduced a Mac Mini USB-C dock that adds an M.2 SSD, and SD card slot, and USB ports to the small form-factor desktop.