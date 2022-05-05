Shuttle Launches the XPC Slim DH670 Alder Lake Barebones

Small form factor and embedded PCs specialist Shuttle Computer has launched a new barebones PC, ready for a 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake processor of your choice (up to 65W). The new Shuttle XPC Slim DH670 measures just only 190 x 165 x 43mm, and 1.3 liters capacity. It uses laptop DDR4 memory, and you can expand the storage using the two M.2 slots and one 2.5 inch drive.

One of the first things you will decide, if you take the plunge and buy one of these barebones, is your choice of processor. You are limited to a maximum of 65W TDP, to fit within the thermal capacity of the design. In other words this is the limit of Shuttle's heat-pipe cooling system with smart fan. That isn't the only restriction, you will also have to pick a processor with integrated graphics (so, not an F suffixed part). Having laid out those provisos you can still fit a chip with up to 16C/24T and which has Intel UHD graphics capable of supporting up to 4K/60P and up to four separate displays (2x HDMI 2.0b, 2x DP).

(Image credit: Shuttle)

For memory you have two SO-DIMM slots for adding DDR4, up to a maximum of 64GB at 3,200 MT/s. Storage expansion comes via a single SATA 6.0Gbps interface for a 2.5 inch device, and an M.2 2280 (which we presume is a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot). One of the smaller M.2 2230 slots is present too, with a type E connector most commonly purposed for a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth card. This is the limit of the internal expansion options you will use, everything else, including the power, will dangle from one of the ports.

For its diminutive stature Shuttle has added quite a few ports to the XPC Slim DH670, both front and back. You can refer to the ports table below for exactly what is featured.

Ports Front panel 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 1 x USB 3.2 Type C SD Card Reader Back panel 2 x HDMI 2.0b 2 x DisplayPort 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 2 x Gigabit Ethernet 2 x RS232 1 x DC Power

The unit is powered via a19V DC jack on the back panel. Shuttle provides a 120W PSU to plug into this in its barebones kit. Another feature of note is the twin RS232 connectors, most commonly used for serial connections (typically machinery still found in some workplaces.)

A couple of specs we haven't mentioned yet, that should be highlighted are the use of the H670 chipset from Intel, and the onboard Realtek ALC662/897/888S High Definition Audio solution.

Shuttle hasn't shared any pricing details for its XPC Slim DH670 Alder Lake barebones but it says that it is "coming soon."

The specs of the motherboard in Shuttle's new barebones appear at first glance to line up pretty closely to the Asus Pro H610T ITX which hits retail this week. However, a comparative inspection of thee small form factor motherboards shows the size and layout of the two boards varies quite significantly, and the port selection is different too. Shuttle's barebones aims more at "enhanced imagery in digital signage, design automation, kiosks, FIDS (Flight Information Display System), and other text- and graphics-intense applications." but this doesn't mean it can't be the home of your small form factor build.