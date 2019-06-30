Silicon Lottery to Bin and Sell Ryzen 3000 CPUs

Photo (Image credit: Silicon Lottery)

Silicon Lottery, the third party CPU binning company, has recently updated its website to reflect upcoming availability for the Ryzen 3000 processors that launch on July 7th. Silicon Lottery estimates it will have binned versions of the 3800X and 3900X by July 13th; there is no estimation for the 3950X which releases in September, and the lower end 3700X, 3600X, and 3600 are nowhere to be seen.

In case you're not sure what Silicon Lottery does, here's a quick summary: The business got its start delidding and applying liquid metal or high-end thermal paste to Intel processors and reselling them as an improved product, often times also binning them to guarantee higher clock speeds. Though all processor vendors bin their chips anyways, Silicon Lottery has found a niche by finding the fastest CPUs and improving their thermal performance. Silicon Lottery has also provided Ryzen 1000 and 2000 bins in the past, but not in enough volume to keep them in stock.

So why has the company decided to provide bins for the 3800X and 3900X? Although the chips are already soldered, meaning delidding is not only unnecessary but actually dangerous, Silicon Lottery can still bin these CPUs and sell them at a premium. The company likely believes Ryzen 3000 will at least sell enough to make a profit. Or perhaps, if AMD has left a good deal of overclocking potential on the table with the 3800X and 3900X, and if Silicon Lottery knew that already, then it's a no-brainer to bin the 3800X and 3900X just like they do with Intel CPUs. The higher the clock speed, the bigger the margins, after all.

At the very least, Silicon Lottery's new Ryzen segment of binned CPUs shows something we've been seeing for a while over the past two years and especially within the past few months: AMD is gaining an incredible amount of traction within the market with both old partners like MSI and new companies (new to AMD, anyways) like Silicon Lottery. Of course, we're all hoping this also means Ryzen 3000 will overclock very well, but we'll just have to wait and see about that.