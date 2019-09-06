Thermaltake Launches ToughRAM RGB DDR4 Memory

Update September 12 2019: Thermaltake is now offering these kits through its US store, with a list of third-party US distribution partners promised for a later date;

https://www.ttpremium.com/product/toughram-rgb-memory-ddr4-3000mhz-16gb/

https://www.ttpremium.com/product/toughram-rgb-memory-ddr4-3200mhz-16gb/

https://www.ttpremium.com/product/toughram-rgb-memory-ddr4-3600mhz-16gb/

Thermaltake today launched the RGB version of the ToughRAM it had previously announced at Computex. These 2x 8GB kits include a DDR4-3600 CAS 18, a DDR4-3200 CAS 16 and a DDR4-3000 CAS 16 part number.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

Corresponding part numbers have changed since its original announcement, with DDR4-3600 P/N R009D408GX2-3600C18B replacing the original P/N R009D408GX2-3600C18A and DDR4-3000 P/N R009D408GX2-3000C16B-1 replacing the original P/N R009D408GX2-3000C16A. The DDR4-3200 kit keeps its original R009D408GX2-3200C16A part number.

Other changes include removing lengthy tRCD/tRP/tRAS from published memory specifications, though we wouldn’t be surprised if specs for the new part numbers correspond to those published in its preview.

On the positive side, Thermaltake’s RGB Ecosystem remains, featuring the firm’s RGB Plus software with AI Voice Control, Alexa compatibility and Razer Chroma synchronization. Those not using any of Thermaltake’s other RGB hardware will be keen to know that it also works with various motherboard utilities, though this control requires the use of a motherboard’s ARGB header.

Price and Availability

Currently available in Europe and Australia, the DDR4-3600 kit costs 159€/$209 (AUD), the DDR4-3200 129€/$169 and the DDR4-3000 kit 119€/$159. Thermaltake did not respond to our inquiry regarding U.S. pricing and availability.