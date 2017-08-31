Trending

Here Are The Hardware Requirements For 'Total War: Warhammer II'

Last year, Creative Assembly added more fantasy to its popular grand strategy series with Total War: Warhammer. Next month, the studio will release a sequel, appropriately titled Total War: Warhammer II, but before you get to play it, take a look at the newly released hardware requirements.

In addition to the minimum and recommended specs, Creative Assembly also released a third configuration, which is simply called “60fps+,” a.k.a. its Ultra setup. Specifically, this third setup allows you to play the game at 1080p with the Ultra graphics preset. You will get at least 60 frames per second on the campaign map as well as on a battlefield setting that features two opposing sides with 20 units each. The three setups, which you can view below, don’t list a specific AMD processor, but you can always look up Team Red’s counterpart to an Intel product in our CPU hierarchy chart.

Total War: Warhammer IIMinimumRecommended60fps+ (Ultra)
CPUIntel Core 2 Duo (3.0 GHz)Intel Core i5-4570 (Haswell, 3.2 GHz)Intel Core i7-4790K (Devil's Canyon, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNVIDIA GTX 460AMD Radeon HD 5770Intel HD4000NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760AMD Radeon R9 270XNvidia GeForce GTX 1070
RAM4 GB (5 GB for integrated graphics chipsets)8 GB8 GB
Storage60 GB60 GB60 GB
OSWindows 7 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version111111

As an added bonus, the studio also revealed the many options available under its four graphics presets, which you can check out for yourself below. If you don’t like the presets, you can also manually select your preferred setting for each option. Total War: Warhammer also featured a benchmark mode, but there’s no word on whether it will return in the new game. We reached out to the studio for clarification, and we’ll update the story if we get a comment.

Whereas the first game focused on the Old World setting, Total War: Warhammer II takes place in the New World. However, a post-launch update will allow you to combine both areas so that you can play for domination on one massive map. In addition to fighting other factions and races throughout the land, you also need to keep an eye on the giant magical Vortex. The first group to reach the Vortex can control its powers, so you will need to battle other superpowers for the ultimate weapon on the battlefield.

NameTotal War: Warhammer II
TypeStrategy, Fantasy
DeveloperCreative Assembly
PublisherSega
PlatformsPC
Where To BuySteam
Release DateSeptember 28, 2017
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LORD_ORION 01 September 2017 08:10
    One day DX12 mode will be out of beta. *eye roll*
    Reply
  • Colin_10 01 September 2017 15:42
    Yay high Elves! I refused to buy the first one because there were no High Elves, I'll buy this one though as long as they are there.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 01 September 2017 17:13
    Man, not only was I excited for the base game, but it's nice to see I'll be able to keep this relatively close to max! They did a good job optimizing apparently, because it's a good looking game too.
    Reply