Use a Raspberry Pi To Catch Hackers with OpenCanary

When it comes to network security, it's important to know how hackers hack. Armed with just a Raspberry Pi, you can track down unwanted intruders and take them down with OpenCanary, a free and open-source alternative to Thinkst Canary devices.

Thinkst Canary devices are designed to scan your network, servers and active directory files for vulnerabilities. They can run pretty high, costing around $2500 for a single device (and you have to buy two to get that deal). OpenCanary is an open-source solution that gives you all the features you need to protect your network—and it runs on the Raspberry Pi.

This project was shared by a channel on YouTube known as Another Maker. In their video, they started with a fresh installation of Ubuntu on the Pi. The OpenCanary application is easy to install. You just need to run a few terminal commands to install the software.

The best part about the setup is the notification system. You can program OpenCanary to send you email alerts the moment it detects potential threats. You can use this information to determine what IP address was used and where the potential breach took place.