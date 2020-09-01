We're Giving Zotac the 'Meanest Looking Ampere GPUs' Award

There's less than an hour to go until Nvidia's Ampere reveal, but in the meantime, the floodgates have opened and leaks are pouring in. Among these leaks is one of Zotac's designs for their new Ampere graphics cards that will vie for a spot on our list of Best GPUs, and it's safe to say they look mean.

This card design is called "PGF," which is short for Prime Gamer Force. From the report on Gamersky, it looks like Zotac will sell three Ampere graphics cards with this design, namely the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090. These will be known as the Zotac GeForce RTX 3070 PGF OC, Zotac GeForce RTX 3080 PGF OC, and Zotac GeForce RTX 3090 PGF OC, respectively.

The PGF cards pack huge, triple-slot coolers with three fans, so you'll need some serious space in your case to house them. You'll also need a trio of 8-pin PCI-Express power connectors to power the top models, so you'll want to be sure to have the best power supply in your system if you want this card.

But the fun doesn't just end at a big cooler design. If you look closely, you'll notice that the shroud is absolutely smothered in RGB lighting, which extends around the rear of the graphics card to the backplate.

Continuing on, Zotac also has a line of Apocalypse cards with yet another weird design, this time placing two small fans on the backplate. And lastly, the X-Gaming series complete the lineup with a pink and baby-blue color scheme.

We're not sure yet when these cards will hit shelves, or if these GPU designs from Zotac will make their way to the US at all. Nevertheless, you can't deny how good they look.

Click here to watch the Nvidia keynote(9/1 at 9am PT), or head here to learn more about all we know about Ampere GPUs.