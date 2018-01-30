‘Battle For Azeroth’ Is Now Available For Pre-Order

Trending

Blizzard Entertainment’s next chapter in the World of Warcraft franchise is now available for pre-order.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is the latest expansion in the MMORPG saga, with the denizens of the Alliance and Horde set to clash in an epic confrontation that will decide the fate of Azeroth’s future. The new content will increase the level cap to 120 and unlock new Allied Races and locations not previously accessible to players, including Kul Tiras and Zandalar.

The new Allied Races consist of several familiar factions that were introduced in World of Warcraft: Legion, with Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Nightborne, and Void Elves joining the fight for Azeroth after the fall of the Legion. These special subclasses are only accessible to players with a level 110 character after completing specific quests and reputation requirements for the factions that each Allied Race is aligned with. However, Blizzard is giving gamers a head start – pre-ordering Battle For Azeroth will give you early access to the prerequisite quests so you can be ready to create your new character when the expansion arrives. You also get early access to quests that earn a new set of items called Heritage Armor and a Level 110 Character Boost, which you can use to raise a character of your choosing to the current level cap (and catch up on events if you missed out on Legion).

Two versions of the game will be available for purchase – a Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition of Battle For Azeroth will include everything we detailed above, and the Digital Deluxe Edition takes it a step further with an Alliance and Horde mount (you get both), a Baby Tortollan companion pet (named Tottle), and items for other Blizzard games, including Overwatch, StarCraft II, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is slated to arrive on or before September 21, and it’s now available for pre-order from Blizzard’s website. The Standard Edition goes for $50 and the Digital Deluxe version is priced at $70.

NameWorld of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
TypeMMORPG
DeveloperBlizzard
PublisherBlizzard
PlatformsPC, Mac
Where To BuyBlizzard
Release DateSeptember 21, 2018 (Estimate)
  • littleleo 30 January 2018 23:07
    Blizzard has always had a bias toward Horde (I've played both), Horde will win in the end no surprise, or reason to buy this expansion. I've played since WOW 1st started, but all the changes and constant disappointments has finally burned me out on this game.
    Reply
  • sykozis 30 January 2018 23:40
    I started playing WoW back around 2005.... stopped after the release of Warlords of Draenor. With the addition of RTS elements, I lost all interest in the game. I couldn't see getting back into the game now.
    Reply
  • Martell1977 31 January 2018 00:34
    Hmm, horde still doesn't get to play Ogres...I quit WoW shortly before Cataclysm came out and never looked back. I've been playing Ultima Online Multiverse and it's much better.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 31 January 2018 01:38
    20652601 said:
    I started playing WoW back around 2005.... stopped after the release of Warlords of Draenor. With the addition of RTS elements, I lost all interest in the game. I couldn't see getting back into the game now.

    I was on the initial closed beta back in early 2004 if I recall. Thought the game was horrible with the cartoonish graphics and dumbed down gameplay. Never played it after the Beta, thought it would bomb. I may have missed the mark on that one a tad.
    Reply
  • logainofhades 31 January 2018 21:12
    20652520 said:
    Blizzard has always had a bias toward Horde (I've played both), Horde will win in the end no surprise, or reason to buy this expansion. I've played since WOW 1st started, but all the changes and constant disappointments has finally burned me out on this game.

    Horde nor alliance are going to win jack. This so called battle is a precursor to an appearance by N'Zoth. Queen Azshara serves the old god and is going to be a boss in an upcoming raid.
    Reply
  • littleleo 08 February 2018 00:59
    20655411 said:
    20652520 said:
    Blizzard has always had a bias toward Horde (I've played both), Horde will win in the end no surprise, or reason to buy this expansion. I've played since WOW 1st started, but all the changes and constant disappointments has finally burned me out on this game.

    Horde nor alliance are going to win jack. This so called battle is a precursor to an appearance by N'Zoth. Queen Azshara serves the old god and is going to be a boss in an upcoming raid.
    Don't care I'm so burned out on WOW. It is no where as interesting to me as it used to be. Too many changes, too many times I had to learn how to play my toons all over again and again and again and then they're weaker, my main got nerffed so many times. It seems whatever I switched to playing as my main next patch and it's nerffed to death. Since early 2005 3 generations of my family used to play this together now just one person in my entire family still plays the rest of us are all burned out on it. And I'm not going to any more Blizzcons either, I'm done with it all. Say hi to the Queen for all of us.

    Reply