‘Battle For Azeroth’ Is Now Available For Pre-Order

Blizzard Entertainment’s next chapter in the World of Warcraft franchise is now available for pre-order.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is the latest expansion in the MMORPG saga, with the denizens of the Alliance and Horde set to clash in an epic confrontation that will decide the fate of Azeroth’s future. The new content will increase the level cap to 120 and unlock new Allied Races and locations not previously accessible to players, including Kul Tiras and Zandalar.

The new Allied Races consist of several familiar factions that were introduced in World of Warcraft: Legion, with Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Nightborne, and Void Elves joining the fight for Azeroth after the fall of the Legion. These special subclasses are only accessible to players with a level 110 character after completing specific quests and reputation requirements for the factions that each Allied Race is aligned with. However, Blizzard is giving gamers a head start – pre-ordering Battle For Azeroth will give you early access to the prerequisite quests so you can be ready to create your new character when the expansion arrives. You also get early access to quests that earn a new set of items called Heritage Armor and a Level 110 Character Boost, which you can use to raise a character of your choosing to the current level cap (and catch up on events if you missed out on Legion).

Two versions of the game will be available for purchase – a Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition of Battle For Azeroth will include everything we detailed above, and the Digital Deluxe Edition takes it a step further with an Alliance and Horde mount (you get both), a Baby Tortollan companion pet (named Tottle), and items for other Blizzard games, including Overwatch, StarCraft II, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is slated to arrive on or before September 21, and it’s now available for pre-order from Blizzard’s website. The Standard Edition goes for $50 and the Digital Deluxe version is priced at $70.