Xbox One to Get Keyboard and Mouse Support

Xbox players will soon get a control scheme more on par with their PC counterparts. Microsoft has announced that mouse and keyboard support is coming to Xbox One, starting with a select group of Xbox Insiders in the next few weeks.

Additionally, Microsoft is partnering with Razer for "the best possible mouse and keyboard experience for this new functionality," though no specific hardware has been announced. The Nov. 10 episode of Inside Xbox will have more information.

But this support won't be enabled on all games automatically. Developers will have to support it for each individual game. The first game announced to allow mouse and keyboard control is Digital Extremes' Warframe.

Microsoft wrote that "most wired or wireless USB keyboards and mice will work" on its console, so whatever you have lying around should work. It seems that it's up to developers to make games offer parity between mouse and keyboard players and controller players, or decide whether matchmaking considers that.

Between offering multiple configurations and including mouse and keyboard support, the Xbox One seems it's slowly becoming more similar to PCs.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Peter Martin 26 September 2018 13:41
    yep, old news, in fact I posted a different older article in a thread yesterday... lol
    Reply
  • gggplaya 26 September 2018 14:14
    I wonder if fortnite will get support?
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 26 September 2018 14:16
    would that not give the kb+m guys an advantage? they will probably match you to other players using it
    Reply
  • hotaru251 26 September 2018 20:10
    OW already does approve of m&kb. It will not get approved but ppl will still play with em.


    PC master race!
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 26 September 2018 20:14
    settle down there...
    Reply